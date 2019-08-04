Sunny Start; Late Day Rain & Storms Possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance for rain increases this afternoon as a some energy treks through the southeast. Prior to the dinnertime hours, look for increasing clouds. Some scattered t-storms and showers should move through from the west to the east between 4 pm- 8 pm. A couple of strong storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.
Overnight skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop off to the low to mid 70s. More rain is likely tomorrow as a trough moves east across the U.S. The rain could be heavy at times so pack the rain gear! More typical summer weather returns late in the work week.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, late day sct’d rain and storms; HIGH: 89.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, sct’d rain and storms; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Sun and cloudy; showers and storms possible; HIGH: 91.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower/storm; HIGH: 92.
THURSDAY: Heating up, mainly dry; HIGH: 93.
FRIDAY: Hot with the slight chance for showers/storms; HIGH:95.
SATURDAY: Mainly dry; HIGH: 90.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
