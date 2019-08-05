Brothers facing charges after missing Orangeburg County teen found dead

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two brothers are facing charges after a missing Orangeburg County teenager was found dead.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has charged 19-year-old Lindy Jones with one count of murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. His 18-year-old brother, Jalen Jones, is charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.
Investigators say the two brothers were charged over the weekend after an 18-year-old man was found with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was initially reported missing by a relative on Thursday.
"It’s a difficult thing to watch a mother sitting there, crying over her son’s death,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But that’s what we had to do today. This was just senseless. He was a good kid, by all accounts, mixed into a bad crowd.”
The sheriff’s office said a relative told investigators she had called the victim to warn him of severe weather approaching the Orangeburg area late that day.
“He was last seen leaving his place of work around 4:20 p.m. Thursday,” OCSO officials said."After the victim’s vehicle was located on Rosewood Drive, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators as well as South Carolina Law Enforcement agents searched an area near the vehicle where they found the victim just off a roadway."
Witnesses told OCSO investigators they had seen the suspects in or near the vehicle earlier.
During a hearing on Monday, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash denied bond on both men.
