CCSD board looks at performance and growth goals ahead of new school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District board got their first look at specific details about the district’s three goals: performance, growth, and readiness.
They are all three-year goals, and their preliminary annual targets were announced on Monday.
These goals have been established for each school in the district. Last week, they were discussed with school leadership teams. The superintendent said it’s all to change the standards they’ve previously set.
“The kinds of metrics we’re using right now have failed us," Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. "A high school diploma does not indicate readiness. It just doesn’t.”
The new metrics are going to be that each elementary and middle school will have a reading and math performance and growth goal. High schools will then have one college and career readiness goal, performance goal, and growth goal. And, the overall mission is simple.
“Students will graduate ready to step into a highly skilled living wage job or go on to complete further career training or college," Postlewait said.
The preliminary numbers presented show the district wants to increase the percentage of the performance goals by at least 3-percent. That’s CCSD students having to score at or above their grade level reading and math levels.
They also want to increase their growth goals by the same, and that’s looking at how many CCSD students must show growth from one year to the next.
“I don’t think a goal is a goal until there’s a number there," board member Cindy Bohn Coats said. "There are three ideas, three suggestions of what we should do, and they’re all three educational suggestions is what I’m calling them, which we’re in education. It’s what we ought to do. The real goal is how many students can we impact with these educational initiatives and how quickly.”
The board is now set to hold a special workshop to review district and school-level data. They could be meeting as early as next month to do that.
The next board meeting will be on Aug. 26.
