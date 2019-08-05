CCSD set to fund four Mission Critical Actions next month, add diversity training and mental health counselors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is one step closer to figuring out how $5 million will be spent to fund initial Mission Critical Actions.
That money was set aside in this years budget. The money was supposed to be allocated by August. That date has now been pushed back to September.
On Monday, the board heard the initial Mission Critical Actions that the board is going to implement, and no vote was made on how much money would be spent.
“The board has to get some clarity on where this is going and are there concrete figures with dollar signs attached,” CCSD school board member Cindy Bohn Coats said.
CCSD officials said that vote has been pushed back because of a delay in getting the Mission Critical Actions in front of board members.
The board heard four goals on Monday that the district is already working to start implementing:
1. Bring recommendations regarding magnet/choice by October, 2019. Academic Magnet Alumni will present recommendations to the Board at a special workshop to be held on August 26.
2. Expand student access to mental health counselors or other social-emotional supports for the 2019-20 school year. The superintendent will share progress made toward expansion of services.
3. Arrange cultural competence training for all personnel by August, 2020.
4. Develop a process to receive proposals for effective school approaches. Involve Board, family representatives, and educators in vetting process.
The board is expected to vote on how money will be allocated in September’s school board meeting.
