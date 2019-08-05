Charleston police officers arrest suspect for July 4 fatal hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have arrested a man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run.
Investigators arrested 38-year-old Richard Ashton Whitworth of Jeffords Street who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury death.
Whitworth was given a $200,000 bond.
The coroner’s office said 60-year-old Bernard Moore from James Island died in the incident.
Whitworth’s charge stems from an incident that happened on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive on July 4.
According to police, the collision happened when a pedestrian was crossing eastbound on Folly Road near the intersection of Battery Island Drive, and was struck by a vehicle.
“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene,” CPD officials said."The pedestrian was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he succumbed to his injuries on July 17, 2019. "
