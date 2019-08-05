Charleston police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Authorities say Ethan James Aument was last seen by his mother on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. at his home.
“He told his mother he was going to a friend’s home which was later determined to be untrue, as the friend was out of town,” CPD officials said.
According to police, Ethan does not have a cell phone and was last seen wearing clothing in a picture provided by police.
Investigators say Ethan was wearing a black hoodie with a white ADIDAS logo, unknown color gym shorts, blue Nike sneakers, and a black FILA backpack with a grey “splatter” design.
Police say Ethan uses a bicycle described as a black Genesis Veiaa mountain bike with white trim.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the on duty central detective at (843) 743-7200.
