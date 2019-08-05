Charleston Rallies Late, Mateo Walks Off Shorebirds

The third baseman cranked a line drive into the right-center field gap to plate Smith from second for the Dogs’ fourth walk off win of the season and first since Oswald Peraza lined a ninth-inning, walk off single to send the Dogs to a 2-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads August 1. The win marked their first of the season when trailing after eight innings at home, and Charleston also handed Delmarva just its second loss in 58 games when the Shorebirds led after the eighth inning.