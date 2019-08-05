Deputies: Burglar strikes twice at same Charleston Co. business a few days apart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a diner in Hollywood was targeted twice just a few days apart, apparently by the same person.
The two break-ins happened at the Fillin Station on Highway 165. The first break-in happened around 4 a.m. on July 26.
The surveillance video shows the suspect holding a handgun before he tries to get inside.
"After closer scrutiny he's walking around with his finger on the trigger nonchalantly. His demeanor and intent are obvious when you watch the video," Fillin Station owner George Jellyman said Monday.
The video shows the burglar throw a brick through the glass door to get in. Jellyman says the man then grabbed some cash from a register and tried to get into the dining area.
He couldn’t get in and then left.
This past Thursday, a man believed to be same thief returned.
“Within three minutes of us pulling out after closing,” Jellyman said. “He knew where exactly he was going. He went for the the same spot. He got lucky before.”
After the first break-in Jellyman boarded up the door where the glass had been broken.
So this time deputies say the burglar used a screwdriver or a similar tool to get inside. However, this time the result was different.
The alarm went off and he left empty handed.
The Jellyman family is surprised they were targeted twice.
"It's very frustrating that someone can not be bothered by what they're doing and to come back again and then so close after everyone left. It upsets you and makes you mad," Jessica Burbage said.
George Jellyman is hoping the burglar thinks twice before coming back a third time.
He doesn’t want the guy or anyone else to get hurt. But being a victim twice has led him to a conclusion.
"Our sleepy little town is having to wake up," Jellyman said.
Anyone with information on the break-ins should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
