Deputies continue search for woman who stole signed ‘Godfather’ poster from Lowcountry theater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are continuing to search for a woman who stole a signed “Godfather” movie poster from a Lowcountry theater.
On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released a report on the theft that happened at the Terrace Theater on 1956 Maybank Highway on Thursday.
The manager told the investigator that the stolen item was a framed Godfather poster signed by James Kahn, Al Pacino and Robert Duvall.
Theater officials say the poster was worth $2,000.
The Terrace Theater said it is offering a reward for any information that leads to the item’s return.
Theater officials say the suspect had entered the theater at 8:10 p.m. on the night of the theft with another individual.
According to Terrace Theater officials, the suspect told staff behind the counter that they were from Lexington.
