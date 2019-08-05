Charleston-area vigils to honor El Paso, Dayton mass shooting victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two groups will hold vigils Monday night to remember those killed in the mass shootings in El Paso, Tex. and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.
The National Action Network and the Brady Campaign to end gun violence are joining together for 29 minutes of silence in Marion Square, one minute for each person who lost their lives in the mass shootings.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are expected to be in attendance for the event, which begins at 7 p.m.
A second vigil will take place at 8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association in the 1100 block of Morrison Drive. It begins at 8 p.m. after the town hall event featuring 2020 Presidential candidate Cory Booker.
Together the two assaults wounded more than 50 people, some of them critically. The Dayton shooter was killed by police while federal prosecutors in El Paso are looking into hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty.
