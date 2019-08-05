Hot week ahead with daily storm chances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical August weather is in store for us this week with daily scattered storms and hot and humid temperatures. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with the best chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 90 degrees. We’ll rinse and repeat over the next several days before the rain chance goes down and the temperatures go up on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s with only a small chance of rain.