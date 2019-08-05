Town of James Island working to ease traffic in more areas

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island is working to ease traffic in the Clearview and Eastwood subdivisions.
On Monday, officials will host a public open house to hear concerns about the area.
Currently, the town is considering installing speed humps and all-way stop signs at strategic intersections.
The roads they are targeting are Clearview Drive, Stiles Drive, Beauregard Street, Sterling Drive, Swanson Avenue and Wildwood Road.
Recently there has been talk about making changes to a number of areas across James island because of safety issues.
People who live along Stiles Drive say traffic calming in this area is long over due and these changes would be especially helpful for school traffic for stiles point elementary.
The meeting will be held at the town hall at 6:30 p.m.
