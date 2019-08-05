Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/4)

James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 1 hit, 1 run with 3 walks and 1 K in a 13-7 loss to Hartford. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.48 ERA and 43 K’s in 38.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.