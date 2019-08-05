Mt. Pleasant police searching for man wanted for breaking into car

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a car in Mount Pleasant.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for Deon Antonio Rambert who is wanted for breaking into a motor vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective T. Scott at (843) 856-7843 or tscott@tompsc.com.
“Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or at www.5541111.com,” Mt. Pleasant police said."Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry offers rewards of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest."
