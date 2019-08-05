North Charleston selling fire station off of Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is selling something a little unconventional.
In the coming weeks, you could be the owner of a new fire station.
"Isn’t it unique!” said Denise Badillo, North Charleston’s director of procurement. “I think it will be a good opportunity for a lot of people who’s interested in doing something different.”
The City of North Charleston is selling their fire station located along Rivers Avenue just past Northwoods Mall.
“We built a new fire station next to our state-of-the-art senior center on Otranto Road and we no longer need this property,” Badillo said. “This is how we handle surplus.”
As of right now, the city is asking for at least $590,000.
The deed will go to the highest bidder. Officials say they have already had a few people interested.
“A few of them are interested in breweries,” Badillo said.“A few mechanics have looked at it for that type of purpose.”
Those in the community, however, said they would rather have something more family-friendly.
“You could put something maybe like a community center or maybe a daycare for the neighborhood,” said CJ Jenkins, who lives in North Charleston. “Something for the kids would be nice."
The offer deadline is Aug. 21 at 10 a.m.
The city will be holding their second and final open house on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
