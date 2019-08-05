One dead in crash on I-95 in Dorchester County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-95 in Dorchester County.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 3:35 P.M. about five miles south of St. George.
When the driver of a 2011 Toyota Venza attempted to switch lanes, they collided with a tractor trailer, ran off the road, hit several trees and overturned, according to troopers.
The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for some time and died from their injuries, SCHP confirmed.
A passenger in the Toyota was also hurt and taken to a hospital for their injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured. All involved were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to SCHP.
