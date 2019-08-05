Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in N. Charleston

Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in N. Charleston
North Charleston police on Ruff Road investigating an auto-pedestrian crash.
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 5, 2019 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:44 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Park Gate Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a possible auto-pedestrian crash, according to department spokesman Scott Deckard.

They found a person dead in the road at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Deckard said.

Officers were at a house on Ruff Road a short distance away on Monday morning as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.