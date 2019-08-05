Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sunday night.
Officers responded to the area of Dorchester Road and Park Gate Drive around 11:30 p.m. for a possible auto-pedestrian crash, according to department spokesman Scott Deckard.
They found a person dead in the road at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Deckard said.
Officers were at a house on Ruff Road a short distance away on Monday morning as part of the investigation.
