Police searching for suspect in armed robbery, assault at N. Charleston business

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery and an assault at a North Charleston business Monday afternoon.
North Charleston police say it happened on 3355 Rivers Avenue which is listed as a Metro T-Mobile store.
According to police, at 12:07 p.m., a man wearing a black ski mask entered the business.
“Once inside, the suspect brandished what the clerk believed to be a firearm,” NCPD officials said."The suspect assaulted the victim, demanded money, pulled items off the counter, then fled with a bank bag."
The suspect was not located after a search of the area.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.