Trident Tech offering free tuition for more than 70 programs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College is offering students a chance to take classes for free this Fall if they enroll in specific in-demand career training programs.
Those programs are manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades.
A press release states the college is able to offer students free tuition through a combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds.
According to college officials, the total aid package for a Tri-county student taking 15 credit hours is more than $2,800.
“This is a great opportunity for people who want to get the skills required to land a good job, and also for people who are already working to upgrade their skills to get a better job,” said Trident Tech President Mary Thornley.
Trident Tech officials released the following additional information:
To take advantage of this free semester of college, students must apply to the college and pay the $30 application fee.
The college admission application can be completed online at www.tridenttech.edu.
Students also must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which can be found at fafsa.gov. Once accepted to the college, students can register for fall classes either online or in person with their assigned advisor.
Students who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees and course fees. Students are responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials.
Full Fall and Fall 1 classes begin Aug. 26. Fall 2 classes begin Oct. 23. To see a list of programs eligible for free tuition and for additional information visit bit.ly/FreeTuitionFall19. To speak with a Trident Tech representative, call 843-574-6111.
