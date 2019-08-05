Walterboro drive-by shooting victims call for change as violent crime continues

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are still investigating a drive-by shooting that sent three people, including a 9-year-old girl to the hospital around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Vernisher Manigo was shot in the ankle. She was outside her home on Glover street with family and friends when she suddenly had to run for her life.
“All we started hearing was gunfire,” Manigo said. “We just all tried to take cover and eventually three of us got hit out here.”
Neighbors say they heard at least 15 shots aimed toward houses and the people outside.
Manigo’s cousin, Kayla Stocks, was also outside. Stocks said she doesn’t feel safe in her neighborhood.
“I’m still shell-shocked,” Stocks said. “Like, I’m afraid.”
All three people shot survived and were treated at area hospitals, according to police.
Manigo said she’s tired of senseless violence and wants more done by the community, and police, to get young adults out of lives of crime.
“It’s getting worse,” Manigo said. “We wouldn’t have this problem if we come together as a community and take care of these kids.”
Walterboro police say they are still investigating the shooting and have not released any information on the suspects.
