Another round of storms expected today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summer weather is expected over the next couple of days with plenty of heat and plenty of afternoon thunderstorms. We’ll see a sunny start today and that should warm the temperatures quickly through the 80s and into the low 90s by this afternoon. Be on the lookout for showers and storms that could develop quickly during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain! Wednesday’s weather will be very similar to today’s before drier weather moves in for the end of the week. The rain chances will be very low Thursday, Friday and this weekend.