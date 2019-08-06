Authorities arrest Hanahan man accused of child sex crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a Hanahan man accused of a child sex crime.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 31-year-old Terrell Darrel Crawford on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Crawford.
“Investigators state Crawford engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor,” a report stated.
Crawford was arrested on July 30 and charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Hanahan Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law
