Bomb squad detonates grenade round found in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – If you heard a loud boom in Conway, then you weren’t alone.
The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad was called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to Waccamaw Drive in Murrells Inlet for an unexploded ordnance.
When they arrived, they found a 40mm grenade round that was still intact.
The U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in from Shaw Air Force Base to assist in the situation.
The round was relocated and safely detonated around 6:35 p.m. in the Conway area.
Conway residents may have heard a loud noise, but everything is OK.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.