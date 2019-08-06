Cardinal Newman Principal apologizes after threats surface against school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, parents of Cardinal Newman student received a letter from school principal Robert Loia. The letter comes days after reports surfaced of a 16-year-old threating to shoot up the school.
Loia said he spoke with several members of the Cardinal Newman community about the incident.
"The feedback we received has helped me reflect on what has occurred in the past several weeks," Loia said. "I realize now that I should have communicated with you immediately when I learned a violent threat had been made against our school community. For this, I take responsibility and offer my heartfelt apology. It's my hope and prayer to earn back your trust."
In the letter, Loia also discusses steps he and the administration are working on to enhance safety on school grounds.
The Cardinal Newman administration will hold a town hall meeting Thursday night.
