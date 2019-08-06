Charleston community holds vigil to honor El Paso, Dayton mass shooting victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston community came together to hold a vigil for the victims of two mass shootings in El Paso, Tex. and Dayton, Ohio.
The National Action Network and the Brady Campaign to end gun violence joined together for 31 minutes of silence in Marion Square, one minute for each person who lost their lives in the mass shootings.
The message was about mourning and making a difference.
People who came out said they wanted gun legislation to prevent tragedies like the most recent ones from happening again.
On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside of a Walmart in El Paso killing 22 people. Less than 24 hours later, nine people were killed in a shooting in Dayton.
Charleston has witnessed gun violence like this before.
Over four years ago, a gunman went into Mother Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston and killed nine people.
City and state leaders mentioned the need for gun reform and closing the Charleston loophole.
State Rep. Joe Cunningham was in attendance along with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and Charleston city Mayor John Tecklenburg.
“Americans and the families who were impacted at Mother Emanuel deserve a vote by the senate on H.R.1112,” said Cunningham. “They deserve for the loophole to be closed.”
