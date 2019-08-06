Colleton County investigating alleged sexual assault involving minor at party

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are out of jail after being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident report states 20-year-old Devon Stanton and 18-year-old Travis Bazzle are suspects in a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old.
The mother of the 14-year-old says she wants to share her story to protect others.
We are keeping the identity of the mother and her daughter private.
“It’s new information every single day. It’s all the time. She goes to therapy, a lot of therapy. She talks to her older sisters,” her mother said. “What I’ve told her, she thinks she’s a victim but she’s going to come out the hero on top of this, and she can protect so many out there.”
Reports from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on June 29 at a drinking party in Walterboro.
Someone who attend the party told police she noticed that the 14-year-old had gone missing for about 30 minutes, and when she found her she saw her jeans were torn.
The report says, in part, the teen was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital the next day were she told authorities she didn’t remember an assault, but saw that her pants and undergarments had been torn off.
She also stated that her iPhone was also stolen.
“It makes me sick. I’ll never forget the day she walked in the door ever,” the mother said. “You couldn’t even go near her, you couldn’t touch her, you couldn’t hug her. My daughter was screaming and crying. So it was horrific.”
The suspects, Bazzle and Stanton, were arrested last week. Court records show the judge set their bonds at $100,000 and they are no longer in jail.
There are also other suspects named in this case. Deputies have not notified us of any additional charges.
The mother has a message for others.
“Watch your surroundings, teach your daughters and sons to be cautious where they’re at,” the mother said. “You might think we’ll get mad at you. We’re your parents. We love you unconditionally and we’re there to support 100 percent.”
