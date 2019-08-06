Dogs Outslug Shorebirds to Take Series

The RiverDogs go for the four-game sweep of the league-leading Shorebirds Tuesday night, when the club will become ‘Los Perros Santos de Charleston’ for the last time this season. Yankees No. 21 overall prospect Luis Medina (1-8, 6.89) will close out the series for the Dogs, trying to keep building upon his strongest stretch of the season. In his last four starts, the righty has gone at least 5 1/3 frames in each, with just nine total runs and walks allowed in 23 innings since his July 11 outing. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.