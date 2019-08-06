A Few T-storms Possible Through Tomorrow; Temps Heating up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain chances are dropping of as the week goes on, but a trough to the west plus plenty of moisture and heating will increase the chance for a couple of strong t-storms. This activity will be hit or miss through tomorrow so stay weather aware!
The rain chance will drop off to 20% by Thursday and Friday. At this time temperatures will be heating up. Highs should climb into the mid 90s with the heat index getting into the low 100s! A cold front will try to work through the southeast this weekend. This will increase the amount of clouds and the rain chances by Saturday. Right now, it does not look too wet, but we will keep you updated!
TOMORROW: Isolated, PM showers/storms; HIGH: 93
THURSDAY: Spotty shower/storm; HIGH: 94.
FRIDAY: Hot and humid, mainly dry; HIGH: 96.
SATURDAY: Slight chance for showers/storms; HIGH: 94.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid; slight chance for showers/storms; HIGH: 92.
MONDAY: Scattered showers//storms possible; HIGH: 90.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers//storms possible; HIGH: 90.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
