Inmate stabbed during fight at Lieber Correctional, authorities say

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate was stabbed on Monday at Lieber Correctional facility in Dorchester County, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections officials.
According to SCDC spokesman Dexter Lee, the inmate was stabbed by another inmate.
“The inmate was treated for non-life threatening injuries by medical staff at the institution,” Lee said.
The fight remains under investigation by South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.