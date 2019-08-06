LIST: National Night Out events in the Lowcountry

Goose Creek: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus -- We are proud to announce that this year the police department is officially registered as a participating agency for National Night Out. This is a chance to meet and mingle with the officers that serve you. In addition, the Chief set aside all of the friendly competition with the fire department and asked that they also come out and join us also. This is a family friendly event, so come out and see the patrol cars, MRAP, fire truck, and K9s all while enjoying a hot dog. We look forward to seeing you there.