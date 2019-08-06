LIST: National Night Out events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - National Night Out will take place Tuesday in communities around the Lowcountry. The annual event promotes closer relationships between police and those who live in a neighborhood or city.
Many places across the country will host parades, cookouts, and block parties to mark the occasion, here are just a few happening around Charleston.
City of Charleston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center -- . Join us for Hamburgers, Hotdogs, Popcorn, Snow Cones and more.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the James Island town hall and the Waters at Magnolia Bay in the Summerville area -- Come join us! Deputies from several of our units will be at this nation-wide celebration of law enforcement-community cooperation.
Folly Beach: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Folly River Park -- We will have games, prizes, raffles, food and entertainment by Sweet Tea and Emcee by Billy G.
Goose Creek: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus -- We are proud to announce that this year the police department is officially registered as a participating agency for National Night Out. This is a chance to meet and mingle with the officers that serve you. In addition, the Chief set aside all of the friendly competition with the fire department and asked that they also come out and join us also. This is a family friendly event, so come out and see the patrol cars, MRAP, fire truck, and K9s all while enjoying a hot dog. We look forward to seeing you there.
Isle of Palms: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center --- Come out for free food and entertainment while getting to know your local law enforcement and neighbors. There will be a car seat installation and inspection available, home and personal safety information, dog tag registration, and more. Stay tuned for more information about what and who will be at National Night Out on Isle of Palms.
Mount Pleasant: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Waterfront Park -- Complimentary pizza, prizes and live music. There will Kona Ice, a bounce house and a dunk tank as well.
North Charleston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Park Circle -- Free food, games, raffles, prizes and lots of fun!
Summerville: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Summerville Place -- We will have food trucks, a jump castle, face painting, a visit from our Summerville Police Department, and more! Come out and meet your neighbors, have some good food and fun! At the end of the event, we will join together in a community walk, escorted by our very own Summerville Police and Fire Departments!
