Police: Man wanted for exposing himself inside Summerville Goodwill store

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police are looking for a man wanted for flashing people twice inside a Goodwill store in Summerville.
Kevin Tyrone Bennett, 47, exposed himself inside the store located at 222 Trolley Road on July 29 and Aug. 4, according to police.
He is believed to be living in his 2009 black in color GMC Yukon with South Carolina tag QVS255.
Police describe him as a black male who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 230 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his chest. The warrants out for him are for two counts of indecent exposure.
