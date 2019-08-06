SCDOT working on improvements to I-26 in Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) wants to get your input, and present some of their findings, on a large stretch of I-26 in the Lowcountry.
SCDOT is hosting a drop-in style meeting on Tuesday, August 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the City of North Charleston Town Hall on 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406.
The goal of this meeting is to show preliminary concepts and initiatives identified on I-26 from Jedburg Road to the end of I-26 in downtown Charleston. Anyone is welcome to stop by anytime and view the project displays. Written and verbal comments will also be collected during the meeting.
The interchange of I-26 and I-526, will not be included in the discussions because it falls under its own project. If you would like more information, you can contact Dr. Chowdhury Siddiqui, SCDOT Project Manager, at (803) 737-1262 in Columbia. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Ms. Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395.
