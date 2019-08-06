Trident Medical allowed to add beds for psychiatric patients after paying a fine for health violation

“The execution of the Consent Order does not constitute an admission of liability. It is an expedient means to resolve the licensing dispute and to avoid protracted litigation. We assert that at all times referenced in the Consent Order we were best serving our patients who came to our ED in need. We were always focused on improving patient outcomes and preventing overcrowding and significant wait times. The growing problem of the lack of inpatient beds to care for people with behavioral health needs is very real in the Lowcountry. For example, last year more than 5,000 patients were assessed for behavioral health needs in Trident Health’s four ERs. Our behavioral health team of five psychiatrists and more than 100 clinicians work tirelessly providing meaningful and compassionate care for their patients. We are very proud of our five-year history of providing excellent inpatient and outpatient behavioral care. A positive outcome of the Consent Order is we were granted permission to increase the number of our inpatient behavioral health beds to 25 from 17. Still, there currently aren’t enough beds in the Lowcountry to adequately meet the needs of Lowcountry patients needing inpatient behavioral health care.”