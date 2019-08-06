Venezuela issues travel alert for Cleveland, and several other US cities, after back-to-back mass shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Venezuela and Uruguay warned their citizens on Monday to exercise caution when traveling to the U.S. after back-to-back mass shootings unfolded over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Atlanta, Buffalo, Cleveland, Memphis, Oakland, St. Louis, Birmingham, Ala. and Stockton, Calif. were just a few of the cities Venezuela named in a statement.
“These growing acts of violence have found echo and sustenance in the speeches and actions impregnated with racial discrimination and hatred against migrant populations pronounced and executed from the supremacist elite that hold political power in Washington,” the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry wrote in a prepared statement.
According to The Washington Post: Uruguay warned of “the indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population” in the United States and advised travelers not to take children to theme parks, sporting events, fairs and other places where crowds gather.
After the travel alerts were issued, President Donald Trump -- who has mounted a political war against the Venezuelan government -- imposed new, strict sanctions against the country.
