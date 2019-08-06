18-year-old wanted for attempted murder, considered armed and dangerous

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police are searching for a 18-year-old who is wanted in connection to a shooting.
Devin Brown is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.
Chief Kipp Coker said it stems from a shooting Sunday night that took place at Brown and Morris streets. Coker said that no one was hurt in the shootings.
Coker said Brown is considered armed and dangerous and no one should approach him.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Lake City Police Department at 843-374-7226 or call 911. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.