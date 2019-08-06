You Paid For It: New Park-And-Ride option in N. Chas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The white paint still looks fresh on the parking lot, which is already full of cars.
A new Park-and-Ride facility is now located off Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
The lot is monitored by security cameras 24/7.
“This is an investment in public transit like we’ve never seen before. 289 cars strong," said CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings after Tuesday’s ribbon cutting. "People riding the CARTA system can come here in a safe, clean environment get on the bus and get to work or wherever they’re going in a way that’s efficient and predictable.”
The land and facility cost $2.1 million.
“This is a huge investment,” Seekings said. “The first large-scale land investment that we’ve made. And there’s more to come. One small part here, one small part there, and pretty soon you’ve got a system up and running that this region wants, demands, needs, is going to use, is using.”
There are shelters, bathrooms and bike racks. This Park-and-Ride location is also part of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit route, a regional plan for transportation from Summerville to Charleston.
This is one of 6 Park-and-Ride options on CARTA right now.
There are now two lots in North Charleston and one each in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, James Island, and Summerville.
