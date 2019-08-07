Big Eighth Downs Los Perros Santos, Dogs Settle for Series Win

Charleston cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the sixth inning, finally providing some support for its starter. Josh Stowers, getting a night off from the field and serving as the DH, lined a single to right field to lead off the inning, and, not unlike JC Encarnacion, utilized his blazing speed to create the contest’s first run. Stowers took off from first on a passed ball by catcher Ben Breazeale, and caught Delmarva’s defense by surprise when he slowed around second but did not stop, eventually sliding safely into third base. A wild pitch uncorked by reliever Dallas Litscher (2-0, 0.00) allowed Stowers to trot home, giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead that would last for just one full frame.