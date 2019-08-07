Charges for drive-by shooting suspects upgraded to murder after victim dies

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charges for two men suspected in a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg County have been upgraded to murder after one of the victims died.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 23-year-old Shyheim Lippman and 19-year-old Shavore Guinyard have now been charged with murder. Both were initially charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen pistol in connection with a July 21 shooting.
“These individuals were originally charged with attempted murder after shooting at some men sitting outside of a Graham Street residence last month,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “One of those men has now passed from his injuries.”
OCSO officials said the charges were upgraded on Aug. 1 after a 27-year-old man died from his injuries.
The charges stem from an investigation on July 21 when deputies responded to Graham Street where men reported being shot at.
“The victims said they were outside when occupants of a passing vehicle began firing at them,” OCSO officials said."The men said they were struck before they could take cover."
On the following day, investigators developed information where one of the alleged shooters may be located.
The sheriff’s office said investigators had initially sought Lippman at a Corona Street apartment. Investigators were also seeking Guinyard, who was discovered inside with Lippman, a report states. Two other men inside the apartment were charged with unrelated violations.
Following the arrests, bond had been denied for Lippman and Guinyard on the original attempted murder charges.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant continued the denial of bond for the two men on the upgraded charges during Wednesday’s court appearance.
