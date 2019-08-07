Coast Guard assisting disabled tour boat with 174 passengers on-board in Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard is helping a tour boat near Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor with a ship-to-ship transfer of 174 passengers on-board.
According to Coast Guard spokesman Phillip VanderWeit, the Spirit of the Lowcountry boat is operated by Spirit Line cruises and had a mechanical failure in the middle of the harbor.
VanderWeit added that there are currently no injuries. The Coast Guard is responding with two boats, the Charleston County Sheriff’s office, the Charleston police department, North Charleston police and SCDNR are all on scene.
The boat is currently anchored and not in the channel. The plan is to tie two ferries to each other and then transfer passengers over to another boat.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.