Cory Booker speaks about white supremacy at Emanuel AME in wake of recent mass shootings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Cory Booker spoke Wednesday morning about the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the same place where a similar act took place just more than four years ago.
At Emanuel AME, Booker denounced white supremacy and also drew parallels between the rhetoric of President Donald Trump and the mass shootings which left 31 dead.
“These acts of hatred do not happen in a vacuum, they are harvested only once they have been planted... You reap what you sow,” Booker said. “The act of anti-Latino, anti-immigrant hatred we witnessed this past weekend did not start with the hand that pulled the trigger. It did not begin when a single white supremacist got in his car and traveled 10 hours to kill as many human beings as he could. It was planted in full soil because the contradictions that have shadowed this country since it s founding remain a part of its body politic.”
“It was sowed by the highest office in our land that we see in tweets and rhetoric, hateful words that ultimately endangered lives of those in our country. People of color, immigrants, of us all.”
The speech thrusted the downtown Charleston church back into the spotlight again as has happened with previous mass shootings, most notably in 2018 when a gunman walked into a Pittsburgh Synagogue and killed 11 people.
“White supremacy has always been a problem of our American story,” Booker said. “If not at the surface, then lurking not so far beneath it. We have seen it from slave masters who sold and pillaged black bodies for profit to demagogues throughout generations who stroked racist and anti-immigrant hatred.”
Again the mass shootings over the weekend also share similarities with the Charleston shooting. Dylann Roof, like the El Paso gunman, was 21 years old when he opened fire during a bible study in 2015 and killed nine black parishioners. Roof also posted a similar racist manifesto prior to the shooting.
“Racist violence has always been a part of the American story, never more so than in times of transition and in times of rapid social change,” Booker said. “We have seen it from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement.”
State officials in Texas have already said they will seek the death penalty while federal prosecutors are looking into hate crime charges.
Booker has proposed a gun control plan which includes not just a background check, but also a requirement to obtain a license to be able to purchase and own a firearm.
“We are not called to tolerate each other,” he said. “We are called to love one another. So we must acknowledge as a country that as much as white supremacy manifests itself in dangerous and deadly acts of terror, it is perpetrated by what is too often a willful ignorance or dangerous tolerance of its presence in our society.”
