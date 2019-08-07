Cory Booker speaks about white supremacy at Emanuel AME in wake of recent mass shootings

“These acts of hatred do not happen in a vacuum, they are harvested only once they have been planted... You reap what you sow,” Booker said. “The act of anti-Latino, anti-immigrant hatred we witnessed this past weekend did not start with the hand that pulled the trigger. It did not begin when a single white supremacist got in his car and traveled 10 hours to kill as many human beings as he could. It was planted in full soil because the contradictions that have shadowed this country since it s founding remain a part of its body politic.”