DHEC to hear public concerns about Gadsden Creek development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members can voice their comments on the development of Gadsden Creek Wednesday evening.
According to a public notice from the US Army Corps of Engineers, the proposed development would fill in nearly 4 acres of tidal wetlands to add housing, research facilities, commercial spots and parking to the area.
But the developer WestEdge, released a statement saying that Gadsden creek is actually a major cause of the flooding problem, not the solution.
“Our only protection is an eroded soil cap that tries to keep the unlined landfill from mixing with every tidal flow, especially the increasingly common extreme high tides that flood Hagood and Fishburne streets,” Michael Maher, the CEO of the WestEdge Foundation said. “As long as tides are allowed to flow into the neighborhood, this flooding will continue. ‘Gadsden Creek’ is a major cause of the problem, not the solution.”
Because of the public concerns, the Department of Health and Environmental Control is taking public input here at Burke High school from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.
A local group, Friends of Gadsden Creek, is calling to save these wetlands for concerns surrounding potential negative impacts to the environment and community.
To counter the impacts along Hagood Avenue, the developer has proposed restoration of 20 acres of previously impacted wetlands in the Kings Grant area and construction of a tidal pond.
The project would allow for the construction of housing, commercial areas, medical offices, and research facilities to serve and enhance existing functions of the Medical University of South Carolina, the public notice said.
