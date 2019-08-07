Dog in critical condition after thrown into traffic on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dog is in critical condition after the animal was thrown into traffic on Rivers Avenue, according to Charleston Animal Society officials.
CAS officials say the dog, named Poo, suffered the injuries on Tuesday.
The dog was brought for treatment at CAS facilities, then transferred to an emergency vet in North Charleston for further treatment.
According to a report, the owner said her ex-boyfriend got angry and “threw the dog like a football.”
A North Charleston police report states that at 8:19 p.m., police responded to the area of Russeldale for a man chasing another man following a dispute over a dog being thrown into traffic.
A witness said her mother’s ex-boyfriend came to the hotel room looking for her.
When the witness said she was not there, the suspect grabbed the dog and said that she couldn’t have the dog.
A report states the suspect then ran from the hotel and onto Rivers Avenue. The witness said two men that saw what happened chased the suspect.
According to the witness, the suspect then threw the dog into oncoming traffic where a vehicle struck the dog.
