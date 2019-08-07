Dog days of Summer continue across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More heat, more humidity and fewer storms will be the theme of the weather over the next couple of days. Expect a hot and humid day today with a few late day showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index over 100°. Any storms will die down quickly this evening and storms will become fewer and farther between over the next few days. Highs will reach the mid 90s each day through the weekend.