Duo arrested after deputies bust Summerville chop shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were arrested after deputies found a chop shop operation at a home in Summerville.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Joshua Eugene Moreland and 34-year-old Tony Dwayne Ward.
On July 26, Berkeley County detectives along with City of Charleston detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Summerville.
A report states that during the search warrant investigation, deputies were able to locate numerous stolen motorcycles and other items related to chop shop operations and forgery.
Moreland and Ward have been charged with seven counts of possession of a stolen motorcycle. Moreland was additionally charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Deputies say additional charges are pending for both suspects.
“Both suspects have an established #CriminalFax in Berkeley County,” BCSO officials said.
Moreland has been arrested previously for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ward has been arrested 10 times since 2012. Those charges include Fraud, Conspiracy, Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses, PWID Meth, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights (multiple), Probation Violation (multiple), Traffic Offenses (multiple), Uninsured Motor Vehicle Violation, Robbery, Manufacturing Meth, Resisting Arrest with a Deadly Weapon and various other drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.