Family of bicyclist killed in Mt. Pleasant hit-and-run files civil lawsuit against alleged driver

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant on July Fourth has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver who allegedly fled the scene.
William Henry Aniello Sipes III of Goose Creek was negligent and reckless while driving his 2010 Ford Mustang on the night of the crash, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Charleston County by the estate of 54-year-old Michael Earl Withey Jr.
It also says that Sipes III failed to yield the right of way or apply the breaks on the car.
The suit states Withey Jr.'s family has suffered mental shock as well as grief and sorrow as a result of his death. The estate is seeking actual and punitive damages to be determined at a trial.
Withey Jr. was killed around 11:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July on Chuck Dawley Boulevard near Bowman Road, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.
Law enforcement searched for a suspect for a week before Sipes III was arrested and charged. A judge set a $100,000 surety bond for him on July 12.
According to the lawsuit, Sipes III was driving at least 55 mph when he hit Withey Jr. on the bicycle.
