Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/6)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 9-4 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .253 with 17 HR’s and 45 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - Did not play in a 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay. The Stratford alum is batting .208 with 18 HR’s and 48 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 4 innings giving up 6 hits, 5 runs with 3 walks and 5 K’s taking the loss in a 9-4 loss to the Yankees. The Beaufort alum is 2-5 with a 4.89 ERA and 47 K’s in 37.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .234 with 10 HR’s and 22 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 loss to Bowie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.48 ERA and 43 K’s in 38.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 5-2 loss to Asheville. The Hanahan alum is hitting .220 with 2 HR’s and 10 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over Greenville. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 4.74 ERA with 21 K’s in 19 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - No game. The Summerville alum is batting .304 with 3 HR’s and 18 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 10-1 win over Johnson City. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 6.31 ERA and 35 K’s in 25.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 7-6 win over Danville. The Woodland alum is 0-2 with 2 saves, a 6.59 ERA and 12 K’s in 13.2 innings of work.
