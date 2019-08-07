North Charleston police holds annual National Night Out event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Like many communities across the Lowcountry, North Charleston held its National Night Out on Tuesday.
The annual event was put on to promote closer relationships between police and the community.
Hundreds of people came out to Park Circle for the event, which was filled with games and food. Most importantly, many people were there to build a better bond with law enforcement agencies.
The City of North Charleston has experienced a lot of gun violence this year. This past weekend alone, five people were shot and one of them was killed.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said that the violence isn’t stopping the community from speaking out.
“What I’m seeing is folks are saying,'Hey we want to have a safe neighborhood and we know that law enforcement wants the same thing.' So we are co-existing with each other,” Burgess said.
Burgess said that by attending events like this, they learn what the issues are in each neighborhood and how they can help.
In turn, people who live in the area also benefit by establishing a relationship with police officers.
“I know what a critical part the police officers play in the safety of all of us every day," said Erin Cannon who lives in the Oak Terrace Preserve neighborhood in North Charleston. "So it’s very important for us to get to know our neighbors, get to know our officers and work together to make North Charleston a safer place.”
Aside from creating a bond with law enforcement, police officers said that there are things people can do to protect their neighborhoods.
