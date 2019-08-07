Orangeburg Co. deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting two children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested an Aiken County man who is accused of sexually assaulting two children in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old William Harmon Williams who has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“This individual took advantage of his living arrangements, which placed him in the company of two children,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These types of crimes are just unspeakable.”
Ravenell said investigators were notified on Aug. 1 that two Orangeburg County children had been sexually assaulted.
According to a report, a woman in the home told investigators that when she walked into a room where Williams was present with the children, Williams “sat up really fast.”
“Suspicious, the adult took one of the children to another room where she asked the child what was going on,” OCSO officials said."The child replied Williams had been inappropriately touching the two siblings."
The sheriff’s office said the suspect had been staying with the family for about three weeks.
“The family was familiar with him prior to his staying at their residence,” OCSO officials said."When confronted by investigators, Williams admitted to having assaulted the victims, according to the warrants."
Williams faces a fine and up to 15 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Jacob Gillens set bond on $50,000 cash or surety during Williams’ court appearance on Tuesday.
