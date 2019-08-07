Police investigating after shooting sends one to the hospital in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
North Charleston police say at 12:37 p.m. officers responded to Dover Street.
When investigators arrived they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to police, the victim was transported to MUSC for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.
There is no suspect information and the investigation is continuing.
