Teenager accused in fatal Moncks Corner shooting facing more charges
By Live 5 Web Staff | August 7, 2019 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 3:23 PM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager accused of killing a man at a Moncks Corner mobile home park is facing more charges.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department announced on Wednesday that 17-year-old Justin Kymir Juan Woods of Moncks Corner has also been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was charged on Tuesday with the murder of a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot at the Shannonwood trailer park on Shannonwood Drive.

Woods is currently locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected to have a bond court hearing Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim lying on the roadway.

Police say they were able to track the suspect to his home on Saint Johns Avenue where he was arrested.

“The suspect is cooperating with detectives and will be charged with murder,” MCPD officials said."The investigation is continuing."

