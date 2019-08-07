Teenager accused in fatal Moncks Corner shooting facing more charges

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager accused of killing a man at a Moncks Corner mobile home park is facing more charges.
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department announced on Wednesday that 17-year-old Justin Kymir Juan Woods of Moncks Corner has also been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Woods is currently locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and is expected to have a bond court hearing Wednesday night.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim lying on the roadway.
“The suspect is cooperating with detectives and will be charged with murder,” MCPD officials said."The investigation is continuing."
